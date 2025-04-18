Gene Hackman’s wife Betsy Arakawa final moments caught on camera

Gene Hackman’s wife Betsy Arakawa, was captured on surveillance footage in her final moments before their mummified bodies were discovered at their New Mexico home just weeks later.

At 95, Hackman passed away from heart disease and complications related to Alzheimer’s, while Arakawa, 65, tragically died from hantavirus, rare and deadly illness transmitted by rodents.

Authorities think Arakawa died on February 12, and Hackman six days later, but it took weeks before their bodies were discovered.

In footage shared by New Mexico authorities on Tuesday, Arakawa is seen calmly using the self-checkout at a Sprouts Farmers Market in Santa Fe, just the day before her passing, around 4 p.m. on February 11.

Shortly after, she is seen in footage at the nearby Shine Pet Food store.

Dressed in blue jeans, a dark coat, a scarf, and a black face mask, the skilled classical pianist was seen alone, appearing calm with no signs of distress or unusual behaviour.

Arakawa had been the main caregiver for the Oscar-winning actor, Gene Hackman, whose health had rapidly worsened in his final years.