Lil Wayne shades Kendrick Lamar after being snubbed for Super Bowl halftime

Lil Wayne says he didn't even watch Kendrick Lamar's performance

Lil Wayne isn’t holding back on his feelings about Kendrick Lamar being chosen over him.

In a new Rolling Stone cover story published April 17, the Grammy-winning rapper made it clear he’s done with the NFL after being passed over for the 2025 Halftime Show in his hometown of New Orleans.

“They stole that feeling,” he said. “I don’t want to do it. It was perfect.”

Back in September, the NFL announced Kendrick would headline the Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome, a decision that left Wayne deeply “hurt.”

Now, he’s shutting the door on ever performing at the Big Game — and he didn’t even bother watching Lamar’s set.

Instead, he says he played pool with Lil Twist and stepped out for a smoke.

“There was nothing that made me want to go inside and see what was going on,” Wayne shared.

He added that while he holds no personal grudges against Dot, he still felt the show lacked something: “They coulda had some music. But instead they got rappin’... They f***ed up.”

Wayne admitted he initially believed he was destined for that stage, which made the snub sting even more.

“I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown,” he said in an Instagram video at the time. “I thought there was nothing better than that spot... so it hurt.”