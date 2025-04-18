Andrew Lloyd Webber teases return of ‘Phantom Of The Opera’ musical

Andrew Lloyd Webber hints‘Phantom Of The Opera’ return

It looks like the Phantom isn’t ready to leave New York just yet. Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is dropping some pretty big hints that The Phantom of the Opera — or at least a new version of it — is gearing up for a comeback in the Big Apple, two years after it took its final bow on Broadway.

In a cheeky new Instagram video, Lloyd Webber channels the Phantom himself to tease the return.

Standing in front of what sharp-eyed fans at Broadway World have identified as the shuttered Lee’s Art Shop on West 57th Street — not far from Carnegie Hall and some very swanky shops — he reads a mysterious note sealed with the Phantom’s iconic mask.

“My Dear Manager, Did you think I had left you for good? Your Obedient Servant,” the message says. “Well, I might have guessed it,” Lloyd Webber responds with a grin.

“He wasn’t happy about the closure of his legend on Broadway and he did intimate that he might be moving to what he feels is a better address in New York, in a better area. I have a feeling that this is it. Obviously I need to get back now because his instructions must always be obeyed unless dire disaster happens. And one wouldn’t want a dire disaster to happen on a very, very smart street in Manhattan. It is worrying, but he’s back, and there’s no mistaking this is his seal.”

While Lloyd Webber keeps things playful (and just a little vague), fans are buzzing about what exactly is coming.

Last year, Lloyd Webber and producer Cameron Mackintosh announced a North American tour for Phantom, kicking off in November 2025 in Baltimore.

This new production, based on the 2021 London version, features a revamped set and a slightly smaller orchestra. But it’s still unclear whether the New York return will tie into the tour or if it's shaping up to be something even more intriguing — like a fully immersive theater experience.

Adding to the mystery, a new Instagram account called “Masquerade” has popped up, loaded with cryptic, shadowy images and lines like “Sing once again with me…” and “Have you missed me?”

Clearly, the Phantom hasn’t been sitting quietly in the wings.

Originally opening at Broadway’s Majestic Theatre in 1988, The Phantom of the Opera became one of the most beloved musicals ever, with unforgettable performances from Michael Crawford and Sarah Brightman, and a score packed with classics like The Music of the Night, Masquerade, and, of course, the haunting title track.

For now, fans will just have to keep their eyes — and ears — open. If the Phantom truly is plotting his grand return, it sounds like Manhattan’s about to get a lot more dramatic… and a whole lot more musical.