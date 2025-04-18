Gracie Abrams shares how she treats social media hate

Gracie Abrams on dealing with hate on social media

Gracie Abrams is taking the high road when it comes to online negativity — and honestly, she makes it sound pretty peaceful. In her new Billboard cover story published on April 17, the 25-year-old That's So True singer made it clear she’s not here for internet drama, especially when it comes to haters.

“I can know that 10 people a day are having that conversation on Twitter — that’s cool for them,” Abrams told Billboard.

“I’m just going to mind my own business, really."

And minding her own business seems to be working wonders. Gracie explained that whenever she’s let herself spiral into reading too many online comments, it hasn’t exactly been good for her vibe — or her creativity.

"I feel like any time I’ve slipped into paying too much attention to that, I’m less present in my life, I’m less available for people I know and love. It’s not good for me as a person, it’s not good for the art that I want to make."

So, what's her ultimate take on all that noise? Honestly, she finds it pretty dull.

"Boring as hell," as she put it. Her philosophy now is simple: if she doesn’t see the negativity, it’s like it “doesn’t exist.”

Gracie also got real about what she learned from sharing the stage with none other than Taylor Swift during the Eras Tour — and it was a major perspective shift.

“It’s like, I really don’t have it that bad in terms of invasion of privacy, you know what I mean?” she shared. “I feel like I learned a lot from her, obviously, but one of the things that I’ve felt lucky to observe is how extreme it can be [for her]. It helps right-size my own s---.”

And when it comes to letting public curiosity mess with her personal or romantic life? Gracie couldn’t be less interested. She knows better than to let outside noise dictate her happiness, simply putting it, letting that happen "would be so unfortunate."

In a world obsessed with clicks, comments, and clout, Gracie Abrams is busy doing her own thing — and frankly, it's a refreshing reminder that sometimes the best response is no response at all.