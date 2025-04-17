Drew Barrymore reveals valuable lesson she learned from acting career

Drew Barrymore has recently revealed valuable lesson she learned from her acting career.

While interacting with her audience on her eponymous talk show, the Never Been Kissed actress was asked about one lesson she learned from her career.

“To always be grateful,” replied the 50-year-old.

Drew continued that everyone has “good and bad moments” but when she was 13-year-old, the actress recalled she lost everything from my own doing.

“I was never unprofessional, I had a real car crash of my life and nobody wanted to work with me,” said the Blended actress.

However, she knew the reason and even took up the responsibility for herself.

But she noted, “It was a great lesson for me.”

Therefore, Drew mentioned that she began “appreciating” every single job that came on her way.

The Charlie’s Angels actress opened up that she started working when she was only 11 months old which was “insane”.

Drew pointed out that she had infallible work affect, adding, “It’s like who I am.”

Interestingly, the actress admitted that she looked into as an opportunity and lucky to have them.

“I am going to give all my efforts, to her work… It’s all bricks and eventually those bricks will build the structure,” stated Drew.

Meanwhile, she shared few advices about learning from her career, adding, “Nothing is given… don’t be jaded…. Be appreciative and work really hard to prove yourself.”