Glen Powell slated to star in filmmaker Judd Apatow’s upcoming comedy film

Glen Powell to star in Judd Apatow’s upcoming comedy film

Glen Powell is saddling up for his next big adventure, and this time he’s teaming with none other than comedy king Judd Apatow.

As per Glen Powell, the rising star from Twisters and the Trainwreck filmmaker are joining forces for an untitled original comedy at Universal that’s already getting fast-tracked.

And in true hit-making fashion, Powell isn’t just starring — he’s also co-writing the script with Apatow, showing off his growing reputation as an A-list talent who’s just as skilled behind the scenes as he is in front of the camera.

The upcoming film centers around a country western star whose life is spiraling into chaos — a setup that sounds like the perfect recipe for the heartfelt, hilarious storytelling Apatow is known for.

He’ll be directing and producing through his Apatow Productions, keeping up his long and successful run with Universal that started way back with The 40-Year-Old Virgin and includes favorites like Knocked Up, Funny People, This Is 40, Trainwreck, and The King of Staten Island.

Powell isn’t riding solo either.

He and Dan Cohen will produce through their Barnstorm banner, which recently inked a first-look deal with Universal.

Kevin Misher of Misher Films — another Universal veteran — will also be producing. Overseeing the project for the studio is Senior Executive Vice President of Production Development Erik Baiers.

This marks Powell’s second collaboration with Universal after Twisters stormed into theaters last summer, pulling in over $372 million worldwide and setting the record for the biggest domestic opening for a natural disaster film.

And Powell’s schedule is showing no signs of slowing down. He’s starring in Edgar Wright’s The Running Man, out November 7, and has a full slate that includes an untitled J.J. Abrams feature, Hulu’s comedy Chad Powers, and A24/StudioCanal’s Huntington, among others.

Powell is repped by CAA and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

As for Apatow, the three-time Emmy winner continues to bring the laughs and heart.

His latest projects include The King of Staten Island starring Pete Davidson, Netflix’s The Bubble, and the documentary Bob and Don: A Love Story, which dives into the friendship between Bob Newhart and Don Rickles.

Apatow is repped by WME, Mosaic, and Ziffren Brittenham.

With Powell’s unstoppable energy and Apatow’s comedic magic, this new film already sounds like a wild — and hilarious — ride in the making.