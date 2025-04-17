Royal chef shares Queen Elizabeth's meticulous dining etiquette

Former royal chef Darren McGrady served the Queen from 1982 to 1993

As Good Friday approaches, many Britons will honour the tradition of enjoying fish for their evening meal-a practice rooted in Christian customs.

The Royal Family has long observed this ritual, and the late Queen Elizabeth had her own refined take on the classic fish and chips.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady, who served the Queen from 1982 to 1993, revealed that Her Majesty preferred a lighter version of the traditional dish.

Instead of the customary battered cod or haddock, she opted for hake, a milder white fish. The fish was prepared with a panko breadcrumb crust, providing a delicate crunch without the heaviness of deep frying.

Accompanying the fish was a tarragon-infused hollandaise sauce, adding a touch of elegance to the meal

Presentation was paramount in the royal kitchen. The chips were meticulously cut into uniform rectangles and stacked into a neat tower beside the fish. This attention to detail transformed a humble dish into a meal fit for a queen.

While King Charles and Queen Camilla's Good Friday menu remains private, it's likely that they continue to honour this beloved family tradition, blending culinary heritage with personal preference.