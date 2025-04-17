Royal chef shares Queen Elizabeth's meticulous dining etiquette

As Good Friday approaches, many Britons will honour the tradition of enjoying fish for their evening meal-a practice rooted in Christian customs.
The Royal Family has long observed this ritual, and the late Queen Elizabeth had her own refined take on the classic fish and chips.
Former royal chef Darren McGrady, who served the Queen from 1982 to 1993, revealed that Her Majesty preferred a lighter version of the traditional dish.
Instead of the customary battered cod or haddock, she opted for hake, a milder white fish. The fish was prepared with a panko breadcrumb crust, providing a delicate crunch without the heaviness of deep frying.
Accompanying the fish was a tarragon-infused hollandaise sauce, adding a touch of elegance to the meal
Presentation was paramount in the royal kitchen. The chips were meticulously cut into uniform rectangles and stacked into a neat tower beside the fish. This attention to detail transformed a humble dish into a meal fit for a queen.
While King Charles and Queen Camilla's Good Friday menu remains private, it's likely that they continue to honour this beloved family tradition, blending culinary heritage with personal preference.
Earthshot Prize enters new chapter as Prince William shares optimism
Natalie Portman opens up about working with Jenna Ortega in 2026's 'The Gallerist'
Liam Payne's sister Ruth Gibbins pens emotional letter in the memory of late brother
BTS star Jin has announced the dates for his first ever solo tour set to kick off in June
Serena Williams opens up about Taylor Swift's 'derogatory' moment at Super Bowl 2025
The Duke of Sussex might be shedding tears after receiving a shocking news