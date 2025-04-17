Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott's romance takes serious turn

Zara McDermott meets Louis Tomlinson's family as romance deepens

It looks like things are heating up fast between Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott.

The former One Direction star and Zara, 28, have reportedly taken a major step in their blossoming romance by involving family.

According to an insider, Louis, 33, has already introduced the Made in Chelsea beauty to his loved ones, signalling that this relationship is far from casual.

Additionally, a different source spilled the beans on the new couple’s romance, saying they are totally into each other.

"Louis and Zara are totally hooked on each other," they told The Sun. "They have kept everything very low key so far but their relationship is getting more serious."

Despite being busy with the filming of the new BBC documentary, the Loce Island alum maintains a balance between her work, personal life, and love life, making time for what really matters.

"Zara has been busy filming a new documentary for the BBC but she scheduled in a break to get away with her family, then spend some time with Louis," they continued. "She is really happy and has found someone very special in Louis."

The insider also revealed that the couple share more than just chemistry. "They have a lot of the same values, and they both have a wicked sense of humour," they said.

Notably, the latest update in Louis and Zara’s romance comes just days after they were photographed together for the first time in over a month, following weeks of swirling dating rumours.

The cosy snaps, taken during a sun-soaked stroll in Malibu, captured the couple holding hands, laughing, and clearly enjoying each other’s company.