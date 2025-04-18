Dolly Parton celebrates ‘life’ journey with new book: ‘Star of the Show’

Dolly Parton is ready to take center stage again — but this time, it’s through the pages of a brand-new book. The country music legend, now 79, has announced her latest project, Star of the Show: My Life on Stage, set to hit shelves this fall through Ten Speed Press.

As per People, written alongside Tom Roland, this release wraps up Parton’s autobiographical trilogy, which already includes Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics and Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones.

In true Dolly fashion, Star of the Show promises a heartfelt and sparkly journey through her incredible stage career.

Kicking things off with her early performances alongside Porter Wagoner, the book follows her rise to solo superstardom with 1977’s smash hit Here You Come Again.

Fans can also expect stories from her acting debut in 9 to 5, her unforgettable headline tours, and even her iconic 2023 NFL halftime performance. And yes, she’s spilling the glitter on sharing stages with legends like Kenny Rogers and Linda Ronstadt.

“Brimming with Parton's trademark wit and heartfelt sincerity, Star of the Show: My Life on Stage is not only an homage to one of history’s most cherished artists, but also a must-have collector's item for — and love letter to — any fan of the one and only Dolly Parton,” the official book description teases.

If you're the kind of fan who wants all the rhinestones and more, the deluxe edition has you covered with over 350 full-color photographs and a fancy eight-page gatefold performance list.

Plus, Dolly herself will narrate the audiobook version, set to release at the same time thanks to Penguin Random House Audio.

Taking to Instagram on April 17 to share the big news, Dolly wrote, “I’m so excited to finally share my new book with you, Star of the Show: My Life on Stage!

This book is a celebration of my journey as a performer, filled with personal stories, cherished memories, and never-before-seen photos from more than seven decades on stage.”

Star of the Show: My Life on Stage officially drops on November 11 and is now available for preorder wherever books are sold.