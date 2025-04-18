Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson set to skip Easter service amid William, Kate's major update

Prince William and Princess Kate will also not attend the service, as per new reports

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are expected to remain at Royal Lodge this weekend, missing the Royal Family's Easter Sunday service.

The Duke and Duchess of York, who divorced in 1996 but still cohabit at Andrew's Windsor residence, were also absent from last year's Christmas service.

Recent controversies surrounding Prince Andrew, including his alleged ties to a Chinese spy, have cast a shadow over his public appearances, leading him to discuss his withdrawal from festive events with his ex-wife and close friend, the Duchess of York.

It appears that Yorks will follow suit this Easter, avoiding any further distractions for the Royal Family.

Adding to the intrigue, reports suggest that Prince William and Princess Kate will also not attend the service, keeping royal fans guessing about their absence.

With tensions mounting,this Easter Sunday promises to be a quiet one for the royals, with multiple key family members stepping back from the spotlight.