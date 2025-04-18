Martin Freeman gushes over romance with Rachel Benaissa

Martin Freeman breaks silence on unexpected romance with Rachel Benaissa

Martin Freeman, actor who is best known for his roles in The Hobbit and Sherlock, recently gave fans a rare glimpse into his relationship with Rachel Benaissa, leaving people in complete awe.

Martin, who has two kids with his ex and Sherlock co-star Amanda Abbington, shared that he and his girlfriend French actress Rachel Benaissa, love spending time together in the kitchen.

The couple love cooking, chatting, and just enjoying each other’s company.

He was asked during the Table Manners podcast she hosts with her daughter, Jessie Ware. she said: "She’s French. Is she Cordon Bleu?”

"She’s not a Cordon Bleu … She's a massive cheese and wine w**. That's what she would say about herself. She says that about herself, ‘I'm a cheese and wine w**.’ It's not all she is, but no, she loves all that stuff. We like cooking," the The Hobbit star replied.

Martin said that his mum wasn’t the type to just follow old-school rules. Even though his dad Geoffrey came from a very traditional, working-class background where women were expected to cook, she would straight-up ask, “Why should I?”

The actor explained: "My mum was one of 14. I think certain bits of knowledge got kind of skipped over various bits of that brood of kids."