Blake Lively says she has 'no regrets' about legal battle with Baldoni

Blake Lively, stunning actress locked in a legal battle with her It Ends with Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni, has reportedly said that she has "no regrets" about the ongoing legal battle.

Despite all the drama swirling around her, the 37-year-old actress stands firm in her decision to take on the challenge headfirst.

The fight between Lively and Baldoni has turned into a Hollywood nightmare, with serious accusations like harassment, defamation, and even extortion.

A close source to the actress revealed that she has “no regrets” about dragging the director and actor in court.

"This wasn't a decision made on a whim — it was months in the making," the source revealed, continuing: "She knew there would be backlash, and she prepared herself for how mentally and emotionally difficult it would be."

"But she can't go through life knowing she didn't stand up to something she believed was wrong."

Industry’s big names like Ryan Reynolds, Taylor Swift, Disney and even The New York Times news outlet earlier found themselves tangled up in that legal storm, making things messier than ever.

Earlier, Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds looked happier than ever in a candid and warm picture that the couple dropped.