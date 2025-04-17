Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'not worth the hassle' anymore, says paparazzo

Meghan and Harry were allegedly doing 'mock photo-ops' when they first moved to LA

The Meghan Markle and Prince Harry frenzy is fading, at least in the eyes of paparazzi.

Longtime LA-based photographer Mark Karloff told Techreport via The Post that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no longer the hot-ticket subjects they once were.

“When Harry and Meghan first came here [to California], it was a mad scramble to find where they were staying, where they were going to be living, and it was every photographer in LA trying to find out every secret,” Karloff said.

He claimed the couple initially staged “mock photo-ops,” which left many in the business feeling “frustrated.”

“They were doing setups, they would pop up and be doing some charity work, and I think it was their photographers,” he added.

While Karloff admits to photographing them “at a couple of events” after their 2020 move, he quickly backed off.

“Then I decided it was too much for me,” he said. “The craziness of that kind of photo, I stay away from that because it’s not exclusive, and they don’t make as much money.”

According to him, the payoff just isn’t there anymore.

“In the US, and in my experience, [interest] has died down a lot. Now they aren’t worth the hassle, and the payday isn’t the same,” he said. “People don’t care as much as they used to… I think they want control, Meghan especially.”