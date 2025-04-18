‘Emily in Paris’ says goodbye to one main character before season 5

It’s officially au revoir for Camille on Emily in Paris. Camille Razat, who played the show's resident frenemy for four seasons, won’t be making a return for the upcoming season, multiple outlets confirmed on April 17.
Looks like Emily is getting a little less drama — at least from one direction.
As season four wrapped up, Emily (played by Lily Collins) snagged a major promotion, heading up Agence Grateau’s new Rome office. Cue the gelato, pasta, and, of course, a new love interest, Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini).
But Emily’s big move isn’t exactly a group celebration. In a spontaneous twist, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) decides to follow her to Italy, probably realizing that life (and maybe love) tastes better under the Roman sun.
It’s worth noting that Camille — who once went from Emily’s friend to her not-so-friendly nemesis — had ended her engagement with Gabriel after confronting some complicated feelings and a false-positive pregnancy test that had kicked off the season.
While Camille is saying goodbye, many of Emily’s colorful Parisian crew will stick around.
Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), Mindy (Ashley Park), Julian (Samuel Arnold), Luc (Bruno Gouery), and Antoine Lambert (William Abadie) are all expected to return.
As for the ever-complicated Gabriel and Emily relationship? Creator Darren Star teased a little deeper connection this time around, telling Tudum, "I think there’s something about the relationship between Gabriel and Emily that was a little surface-y.
They didn’t know each other that well. It was a little bit of a fantasy for both of them. I think this year, it gets a little bit more real in terms of who they are and taking off the rose-colored glasses about each other."
And Lucas Bravo sees growth on the horizon too. After a rocky road filled with missed Michelin stars and messy breakups, Gabriel seems more ready than ever for what — or who — he wants.
"At the end of the season, for me it’s the most mature he’s ever been," Lucas said. "I think he’s very focused and I feel like he’s ready to go to war for what he wants."
Of course, with Emily setting up shop in Rome, fans can expect a little bit of la dolce vita mixed in with the usual Parisian charm.
Darren Star hinted, "Emily’s going to have a presence in Rome. It doesn’t mean she’s not going to be in Paris, but she’s going to have a presence in Rome. I want to stay ahead of the audience and take them to unexpected places. It doesn’t mean that Emily’s leaving Paris forever, but the show has the ability to have a bigger footprint."
So while Camille's stylish exits may be over, Emily's adventures are only getting bigger — and probably a whole lot more unpredictable.
Drew Barrymore reflects on her acting career, offering career tips on her talk show
One Direction star Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott take their romance to the next level
Tom Selleck’s fans not happy with TV ads
Mark Karloff shares brutally honest thoughts on photographing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Music icon Drake fires back at Kendrick Lamar over Super Bowl diss
Louis Tomlinson's new girlfriend Zara McDermott post new photo after holding hands with One Direction star