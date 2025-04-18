‘Emily in Paris’ says goodbye to one main character before season 5

'Emily in Paris' season 5

It’s officially au revoir for Camille on Emily in Paris. Camille Razat, who played the show's resident frenemy for four seasons, won’t be making a return for the upcoming season, multiple outlets confirmed on April 17.

Looks like Emily is getting a little less drama — at least from one direction.

As season four wrapped up, Emily (played by Lily Collins) snagged a major promotion, heading up Agence Grateau’s new Rome office. Cue the gelato, pasta, and, of course, a new love interest, Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini).

But Emily’s big move isn’t exactly a group celebration. In a spontaneous twist, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) decides to follow her to Italy, probably realizing that life (and maybe love) tastes better under the Roman sun.

It’s worth noting that Camille — who once went from Emily’s friend to her not-so-friendly nemesis — had ended her engagement with Gabriel after confronting some complicated feelings and a false-positive pregnancy test that had kicked off the season.

While Camille is saying goodbye, many of Emily’s colorful Parisian crew will stick around.

Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), Mindy (Ashley Park), Julian (Samuel Arnold), Luc (Bruno Gouery), and Antoine Lambert (William Abadie) are all expected to return.

As for the ever-complicated Gabriel and Emily relationship? Creator Darren Star teased a little deeper connection this time around, telling Tudum, "I think there’s something about the relationship between Gabriel and Emily that was a little surface-y.

They didn’t know each other that well. It was a little bit of a fantasy for both of them. I think this year, it gets a little bit more real in terms of who they are and taking off the rose-colored glasses about each other."

And Lucas Bravo sees growth on the horizon too. After a rocky road filled with missed Michelin stars and messy breakups, Gabriel seems more ready than ever for what — or who — he wants.

"At the end of the season, for me it’s the most mature he’s ever been," Lucas said. "I think he’s very focused and I feel like he’s ready to go to war for what he wants."

Of course, with Emily setting up shop in Rome, fans can expect a little bit of la dolce vita mixed in with the usual Parisian charm.

Darren Star hinted, "Emily’s going to have a presence in Rome. It doesn’t mean she’s not going to be in Paris, but she’s going to have a presence in Rome. I want to stay ahead of the audience and take them to unexpected places. It doesn’t mean that Emily’s leaving Paris forever, but the show has the ability to have a bigger footprint."

So while Camille's stylish exits may be over, Emily's adventures are only getting bigger — and probably a whole lot more unpredictable.