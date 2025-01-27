'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega sets bar high in chic black Dress at Paris Fashion Week

Jenna Ortega, rising Hollywood star known for her roles in Wednesday and Scream, once again proved that she is a true fashion star as she stepped out in a stunning black blazer mini dress.

The 22-year-old actress turned heads at the Dior runway show during Paris Fashion Week, effortlessly nailing the elegance with a touch of her iconic style.

The rising star wore donned her elegant dress with tights under shorts.

Jenna completed her look with bold red lipstick and stylish dark cat-eye sunglasses as she added the perfect touch of drama.

The Miller’s Girl star was captured having great time in the front row of the A-list fashion event where she appeared to be sharing light conversation with fellow stars Deva Cassel, the daughter of Hollywood legends Vincent Cassel and Monica Bellucci.

However, Wednesday fans got recently exciting sneak peek at Season 2 when Netflix dropped a short behind-the-scenes teaser in early September.

That clip showed Jenna Ortega stepping back into her character as the delightfully gloomy Addams Family daughter Wednesday.