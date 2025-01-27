Reese Witherspoon shares how Legally Blonde role influenced her real life

Reese Witherspoon has recently shared how Legally Blonde role got her on jury duty in real life.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Graham Norton Show on Friday, the Sweet Home Alabama actress recalled her experience of serving as jury seven years after her 2001 movie.

“It was probably like seven years after Legally Blonde, I got called for jury duty and it was in Beverly Hills,” said the 48-year-old.

Reese continued, “I thought, ‘Surely they’re not gonna pick me.’ They picked me for a long trial, y'all. It was probably two weeks. I was on the jury.”

“That’s not that long,” said the fellow guest and You're Cordially Invited co-star Will Ferrell chimed in, to which the actress responded, “Okay, Ferrell.”

Reese revealed that it was “two solid weeks” that she had to perform her duty.

“And I was watching it and it was a dog bite case but it was very clear, I was very invested in this case,” remarked the Wild actress.

Reese explained, “We went every day and then we went to deliberation and so at the very end they say, ‘Okay, well somebody in this group has to be the foreman’ and they all unanimously are like, ‘Her.’”

During the show, the actress shared that her group picked her because they thought “I went to law school”.

She clarified that she “definitely did not go to law school, I didn’t finish college”.

“I played a lawyer in a movie once but they fully made me the foreman and I started realising people don’t know much about the law,” noted The Morning Show star.

Reese added, “If you get picked for jury duty, please do it, some bad stuff goes down there.”