Tan France teases his first ever acting role

Popular British American fashion designer is going to star in first ever TV scripted role

Tan France originally named as Tanveer Wasim, who is widely known to be a British-American fashion designer, has announced his acting debut.

The 41-year-old has joined the star cast Hulu’s upcoming comedy series as a guest star.

This is going to be his first ever TV scripted role, where he will be playing the role of a British Pakistani South London gang leader named Zubair. His character has been described as ‘smart, intimidating and dressed to kill.’

Taking it to his Instagram story, France shared a small clip being introduced by the cast members in the new series titled, Deli Boys.

“It’s @hulu official…. I joined @deliboyshulu for my first acting role ever. I cannot wait for you to see this INCREDIBLE show”, he wrote.

Hulu initially shared the glimpse by captioning the post: “There’s a new Deli Boy on the block.”

The pitch for the comedy show says: “When their convenience store-magnate father suddenly dies, a pair of pampered Pakistani American brothers lose everything and are forced to reckon with their Baba’s secret life of crime as they attempt to take up his mantle in the underworld.”

Deli Boys also features Saagar Shaikh, Asif Ali, Poorna Jagannathan, Alfie Fuller and others.