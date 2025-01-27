Princess Beatrice celebrates baby news after receiving powerful role

Princess Beatrice celebrates baby news after receiving new honour

Princess Beatrice received delightful news about the arrival of a baby boy after she was honoured with the big role of global co-chair of the "World Economic Forum’s climate initiative Giving to Amplify Earth Action (GAEA)."

The Princess of York's closest friends welcomed a new member into their family.

Renowned nutritionist Gabriela Peacock is over the moon after welcoming her fourth child with her husband David.

Taking to Instagram, she released adorable photos of the newborn with a sweet caption.

She wrote, "Three days of him & the LOVE is just overwhelming."

"As per true Peacock style- the entrance to the world was rather dramatic- but all ok now. Mainly thanks to an incredible team at @lindowingmaternity @imperialnhs - would be very hard to find more caring, lovely and wonderful professionals!"

"Huge thank you from us all we will always be grateful."

Princess Beatrice, who is expecting her second child with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, must have been delighted by the good news.

In October 2024, the royal family issued a pleasant family update about Beatrice to the fans.

The statement reads, "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie and Sienna."

"His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."