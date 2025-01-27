Hailey Bieber receives ‘advice’ from friends amid marital woes with Justin

All is not well between Justin Bieber and wife Hailey’s marital relationship.

A source recently spilled to DailyMail.com that the former model’s close friends urged her to leave the Baby hit-maker over his “unacceptable behaviour”.

The source revealed that Hailey has been “struggling” with Justin since the beginning of her marriage.

Even though the Rhode founder “loves” the singer “madly” but “he's a loose cannon,” said an insider.

Therefore, Hailey’s friends “advised” her to go it alone and leave him as the source explained, “His behaviour is sometimes unacceptable. She's put up with a lot.”

The insider mentioned that people close to Hailey were of the opinion that Justin would change after the arrival of their first child, son Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.

“She thought being a father would change him for the better, but it hasn't stuck,” noted an insider.

Last week, the musician tried to shut off the rumours of marital woes between him and his wife after he shared the loved-up photos of them from their trip to Aspen Colorado.

It is pertinent to mention that the marital problem claims came after Justin unfollowed Hailey’s father Stephen Baldwin

Meanwhile, Justin reportedly raised concerns by unfollowing a number of other notable names including his mentor Usher, his former manager Scooter Braun and Ryan Good, who was the best man at his wedding over the last few weeks.