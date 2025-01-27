Kim Kardashian gives rare insight into Chicago’s birthday surprise

Kim Kardashian surprises daughter Chicago with special birthday bash

Kim Kardashian planned out a special birthday party for daughter Chicago as she marks her seventh year.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram and walked fans through her daughter’s cowboy-themed birthday party.

The 44-year-old reality star’s Instagram stories featured a lavish pink and white cake, which looked like a cowboy hat, on top of which rested a cowboy boot bearing, the number 7.

A white plaque was placed ahead of the cake which read, “Happy 7th Birthday Chi!”

In the following clips and pictures, the media personality showcased a long table with pink and white balloon arrangements, bays of hale in the place of chairs, and Chicago with her cousins, rocking an all-white cowboy outfit.

Chicago showed off her outfit against the beat of Beyonce’s Texas Hold ‘Em as she ran around while her mom recorded the video.

Kardashian, who shares Chicago as well as North, 11, Saint, 9, and Psalm, 5, with ex-husband Kanye West, donned a cowboy inspired outfit herself, as she sported a black cowboy hat, leather button-down and a matching belt.