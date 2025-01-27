Jennifer Lopez talks about ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ at 2025 Sundance Film Festival

Jennifer Lopez on 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival

Jennifer Lopez teased her first ever musical Kiss of the Spider Woman at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.

JLo made a dazzling appearance at festival in Park City, Utah, on Sunday, January 26, to discuss her upcoming project.

The actress and singer, 55, joined director Bill Condon and costar Tonatiuh for the Los Angeles Times Talks series, sharing insights about her first venture into a movie musical.

"I never felt in my life that I was born to play a part ever. And I really felt that with this," Lopez said about her character, Ingrid Luna, a glamorous screen star.

She reflected on the story’s emotional depth, adding, "Love is just love, and people are just people. And for me, that resonated very deeply because of my own life and my own children. And so I really took to it so immediately and was so excited."

The film is a reimagining of the 1993 Tony Award-winning musical and the 1985 movie of the same name. It stars Diego Luna as Valentin Arregui, a political prisoner during Argentina’s civil war, and Tonatiuh, 30, as Luis Molina, a fellow inmate.

Lopez also expressed her excitement about singing the work of legendary musical creators John Kander and Fred Ebb under the direction of Bill Condon, known for Chicago and Dreamgirls.

"I did Selena years ago, but it was not my voice," Lopez explained. "They wanted to use her voice. I did dance a little, but there wasn’t much choreography. So this was my first musical."

Tonatiuh praised Lopez’s dedication during the shoot, recalling the challenges of filming intricate musical numbers on a tight schedule.

"It was watching a mastery of work to see you before every single time," he told Lopez.

"Mind you, we literally were shooting a number a day. We would go in, we would shoot the number, and then the set would be gone the next day and we would go off to the next one."

Lopez acknowledged the constraints of working on an independent film but described it as a "labor of love." She added, "Our proper rehearsals and learning the actual choreography was, I mean, weeks. And it was challenging."