Liza Minnelli’s pal reveals late singer’s ‘one disappointment in her life’

Liza Minnelli's 'one' regret in life

The late Allan Lazare opened up about his longtime friend in the 2024 documentary, Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story, sharing what he believed was her greatest personal disappointment.

“We have been with Liza through all her emotional setbacks, like miscarriages,” Lazare, who passed away in 2024, said in the film.

“If she had to pick one thing that she’s disappointed in her life and that’s not being a mother. She would have been a great mother. She has so much to give. She’s been so wonderful with our children.”

Minnelli, known for her remarkable career in music and film, faced heartbreaking losses in her personal life. She experienced three pregnancy losses during her lifetime, as previously reported by People.

Despite four marriages and divorces, motherhood remained a dream unfulfilled for the iconic performer.

In the documentary, Lazare also reflected on the deep bond Minnelli shared with his family, particularly his daughter, Lauren.

“We have a picture when our daughter was 3 years old around a Christmas tree [with] Liza hugging her, and then 35 years later, when our daughter had a 3-year-old, we have a picture around that same Christmas tree,” Lazare fondly recalled.

His wife, Arlene, shared her own connection to Minnelli through music, teaching their daughter how to perform one of Minnelli’s most iconic songs.

“She taught our daughter when she was 6 years old how to sing [Minnelli’s signature song] ‘Liza with a Z,’” Lazare shared. “Our daughter was so proud to sing it, and she sang it all over the place for everybody.”

The heartfelt reflections in the documentary provide a glimpse into the personal struggles and loving relationships of Minnelli, showcasing her enduring impact not only as a legendary entertainer but also as a cherished friend and role model.