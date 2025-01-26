Sabrina Carpenter strongly responds to music execs criticising her ‘image’

Sabrina Carpenter has recently clapped back at critics for calling her image “offensive”.

Earlier this week, the English songwriter and music record producer Pete Waterman slammed Sabrina over her raunchy image and skimpy dressing style.

Not only Pete, the singer’s lyrics were also criticised by Waterman’s collaborator Mike Stock, describing it as “lazy” and overly sexualised.

While responding to her critics’ remarks, Sabrina told The Sun, “My message has always been clear – if you can’t handle a girl who is confident in her own sexuality, then don’t come to my shows.”

The songstress explained that women being “judged” on their appearance “isn’t something new”.

Sabrina pointed out that female music artists have been “shamed forever”.

“In the Noughties it was Rihanna, in the Nineties it was Britney Spears, in the Eighties it was Madonna – and now it’s me,” stated the Espresso singer.

Sabrina believed that the criticisms are “totally regressive”.

“It’s like those who want to shame don’t make comments when I talk about self-care or body ­positivity or heartbreak, which are all normal things a 25-year-old goes through,” mentioned the On My Way crooner.

Calling out the music executives, Sabrina noted that they just want to talk about the sexual side of her music performances.

Elsewhere in the interview, the songstress believed in women supporting other women in the face of regressive attitudes.

‘As women, we can look at another woman and be like, ‘Oh, she has the perfect body,’” continued the Nonsense crooner.

However, Sabrina added that if they were to ask that particular woman who they thought had “perfect body,” she would have her own insecurities.

“That’s why as women we need to be kind to each other,” said the songstress.