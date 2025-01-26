Gypsy Rose Blanchard addresses rumours, critics in scathing Instagram post

Gipsy Rose Blanchard is dispelling the rumors surrounding her.

The 33-year-old talked out about what she called the "false rumours of the week," which included claims that Child Protective Services had visited her family, only weeks after giving birth to her first child, a baby girl named Aurora Urker, with partner Ken Urker.

“NO, CPS is not involved,” the Life After Lock Up star wrote in an Instagram Stories. “Our baby is very safe and healthy.”

However, Gipsy didn't simply brush off the rumours; instead, he sent a strong message to the people who initially believed the rumours.

“If anyone actually believes this BS,” she declared, “then your brain has been rotted by misinformation and click bait with bias and hate driven content. God gave you a brain USE IT.”

In addition to discussing her postpartum physique, the ex-offender, who was imprisoned for seven years for the murder of her mother Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard following years of alleged abuse, said that she didn’t turn to injectables like Ozempic for any assistance.

“NO, I am not on any weight loss medication,” she continued. “I just look damn good for postpartum, hate me cause you ant [sic] me.”

Shortly thereafter, Gypsy insisted she’d never sought out the medication to begin with.

“I never have used weight loss drugs to lose weight,” she said in a statement to People magazine on January 24. “I was blessed with a healthy pregnancy and gained very little during my pregnancy.”