Neil Gaiman’s 'Dark Horse' deal shattered amid serious allegations

Neil Gaiman’s 'Dark Horse' deal shattered amid sexual scandal

Neil Gaiman, well-known author behind The Sandman and American Gods, has been dropped by Dark Horse Comics following his serious allegations of sexual assault.

The shocking news left fans and the comic book world in shock, with many struggling to process the current situation.

Several women have earlier came forward with accusations against Gaiman, and even four of them shared their experiences in a podcast by Tortoise Media back in July 2023, bringing the issue into the spotlight.

However, as the allegations came to light, Dark Horse Comics announced on Friday that they will no longer be publishing the authors work, including the Anansi Boys comic series and collected volume.

The company stressed that they take such matters very seriously and believe in standing by their commitments to safe and respectful community.

Gaiman, who earlier rejected the allegations, took to his personal blog to set the record straight saying: "I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone. Ever."

Neil Gaiman has been hit with some serious allegations against his, sparked by a revealing New York Magazine article. A few women including his former babysitter, property caretaker and one of his fans he met when she was 18, have accused him of making unwanted sexual advances - describing inappropriate activities.

To which the 64-year-old artist replied saying, "I can’t accept being described as someone I am not."