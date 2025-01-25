Edoardo Mapelli shares Swiss hotel vision amid Beatrice’s unexpected Davos absence

Princess Beatrice is expecting her second childwith husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in the spring

Speculation surrounds Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's recent activities in Switzerland as he shared glimpses of his Swiss Alps hotel project on Instagram while his wife, Princess Beatrice, was unexpectedly absent from the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The Princess of York, known for her active participation in the prestigious gathering, had been listed as a speaker to address the pressing issue of climate change.

However, her absence sparked curiosity among royal watchers and attendees.

Meanwhile, Edoardo, a property developer and founder of Banda Property, used social media to highlight his firm's ambitious Swiss hotel project.

The unexpected change in Princess Beatrice’s plans was reportedly due to medical advice. Expecting her second child in the spring, the princess has been advised to avoid long-distance travel since December.

Edoardo’s posts about the Swiss venture have added an extra layer of intrigue to the royal couple's separate engagements, leaving many speculating about their distinct priorities during this time.