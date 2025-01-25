Kesha left heartbroken after major personal loss

Kesha lost her beloved friend: 'You really broke my heart this time'

Kesha is going through a heartbreak after losing one of her close pals.

Taking over to her Instagram on Friday, January 24, the Die Young singer announced the death of her beloved cat, Carl.

"Carl my little chicken," she mourned the loss of her furry companion. "You really broke my heart this time."

"I’ll see you in the next life my baby boy," she added in the caption of a 20-picture carousel. "God really outdid himself with this creature."

Concluded with a broken red heart emoji, the Praying singer added a series of photos and videos of the pet in her post.

The This Is Me songstress was seen playing, cuddling and showing off her bond with Carl, while several solo snapshots featured the feline at home, outdoors and nestled in the artist's arms.

Kesha, whose full name is Kesha Rose Serbert, experienced this personal setback after marking a major career milestone earlier this month.

In a social media post on January 6, Kesha, 37, celebrated the 15th anniversary of her debut album Animal, which featured hits including Tik Tok, Your Love Is My Drug and Blah Blah Blah.