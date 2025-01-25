Scarlett Johansson, Topher Grace mark sweet reunion after 20 years

Topher Grace admits being nervous of Scarlett Johansson when they first met

Scarlett Johansson and Topher Grace had an sweet reunion after nearly two decades since they starred together in 2004 romantic comedy, In Good Company.

The pair reunited on Today with Jenna and Friends on Friday, January 24th, to talk about their new projects on the show.

The Black Widow star and Jenna Bush Hager spoke with That ‘70s Show alum, who was promoting the newly-released film Flight Risk.

However, before introducing the new film, the Spider-Man alum went on to reminisce about his and Johansson’s history.

"We haven't seen each other for I don't want to say it. It’s been like decades of time," said The Avengers actress.

Grace admitted of feeling nervous about sharing the screen with Johansson, as she then 19, was nominated for best actress in a motion picture drama for her work in Girl with a Pearl Earring and best actress in a motion picture comedy or musical for her work in Lost in Translation.

"When I got that role, I heard Scarlet was going to do it, and I was a little bit intimidated," he confessed. "You'd just been nominated for two Golden Globes for different movies."

Grace revealed that after getting to know Johansson he realised how "lovely and down to earth" she was and had “blast” working with her.

Johansson also agreed, adding, "We had a great time. It didn't seem like you were. I think we were both equally nervous to work with..." before Grace agreed that they were both equally anxious to work Dennis Quaid.

In the movie, Grace played a young new boss whose employee, played by Quaid, is the father of his secret girlfriend, played by Johansson.

Grace's new film Flight Risk was released on January 24, 2025 and is running in theatres.