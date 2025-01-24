Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively’s legal drama heats up as leaked video resurfaces

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, co-stars of Box Office’s recent hit It Ends with Us, recently got into another drama amid their ongoing legal battle, as a leaked clip left social media buzzing.

Baldoni’s legal team has shared never-seen-before clip from the movie as he fights back against sexual harassment allegations from co-star Lively, determined to clear the air.

And now, an intimacy coordinator now weighed in, revealing ten-minute video that shows the actors filming a slow dance scene while exchanging light conversation.

In the viral video, Blake was heard telling her co-star Baldoni that she found it "more romantic" to talk as they danced and then laughingly said she felt "so nosey" when their noses accidentally touched.

Baldoni responded with playfully, "I know. And my nose is so big."

Furthermore, the actress’ lawyer opened up to TMZ later: "Justin Baldoni and his lawyer may hope that this latest stunt will get ahead of the damaging evidence against him, but the video itself is damning."

"Every frame of the released footage corroborates, to the letter, what Ms. Lively described in Paragraph 48 of her Complaint," they added.

However, the video also sparked some kind of reaction from fans as they are now thinking that something heated up between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni while dancing and sharing light conversation.