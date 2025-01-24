Prince William shares adorable family moments from bike rides with children

Prince William has shared a charming glimpse into life with his children, revealing the playful tricks Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis enjoy during family bike rides.



While visiting Cycle of Life, a Liverpool-based charity that promotes mental and physical health through cycling, the Prince of Wales delighted attendees with stories of his kids' antics.

The organisation, supported by Children in Need, has been empowering young people since its launch in 2020.

During his visit, William rolled up his sleeves to pump a bicycle tyre, tested the brakes, and even indulged in hot chocolate while chatting with those helped by the initiative.

As he worked on a bike, he playfully shared how his children have mastered a mischievous cycling move.

“They love pulling just the back brake to make the back wheel slide out,” he said, laughing. “There’s definitely a technique to it—they’ve perfected it.”

Earlier in the day, royal viewers were surprised when William opted for a train ride from London to Liverpool. Fellow passengers were stunned to see the future king travelling among them, showcasing his down-to-earth nature on the journey.