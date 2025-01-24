Princess Diana's glamorous nieces dazzle in first ever cover shoot

Princess Diana’s nieces, known for their striking resemblance to the late royal, have captured attention with their debut magazine cover as a glamorous trio.
Lady Kitty Spencer, Lady Amelia Spencer, and Lady Eliza Spencer stunned in high-fashion looks from Balenciaga, accessorised with dazzling Bvlgari diamonds, for their appearance in Tatler magazine’s March 2025 issue.
The photoshoot included a standout image of twins Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza, 32, wearing chic black off-the-shoulder dresses reminiscent of Diana’s iconic “revenge” dress.
In the accompanying interview, the aristocratic sisters opened up about their personal lives and their efforts to honor their aunt’s enduring legacy.
Daughters of former British model Victoria Aitken and Charles Spencer, the 9th Earl Spencer, the trio’s connection to the late Princess of Wales continues to shine brightly in the public eye.
