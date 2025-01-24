Princess Anne reveals unfulfilled wish after shocking incident

Princess Anne made rare comments about her heartfelt wish, which remained unfulfilled during her recent trip to South Africa.

The Princess Royal performed key royal duties during her two-day trip to Cape Town.

Hello! reported that during a heartfelt conversation with a group of young women, who are "hoping picked for Royal Cape Yacht Club's entry to Cape2Rio," Anne made a heartfelt confession related to sailing.

Zara Tindall's mother revealed that she never got permission to sail dinghies.

Jennifer Burger, manager of the sailing academy at the RCYC in Cape Town gave a rare insight into Princess Anne's meeting with young women.

The official said, "She said to the girls 'You're all going to have to learn to live together on the boat."

Jennifer added, "She said she was never allowed to sail dinghies, and she windsurfed for fitness."

It is important to note that Princess Anne's heartfelt remarks about her personal life came after she was forced to travel to South Africa without her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence in the UK.

It was reported that Sir Timothy stayed back to get medical treatment after a "suspected torn ligament."