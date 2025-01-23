Dylan O’Brien opens up about Taylor Swift collaboration for music video

Dylan O’Brien reflects on working with Taylor Swift in ‘uncomfortable’ project

Taylor Swift cast Dylan O’Brien as the male lead in her All Too Well short film and the experience was nothing short of memorable for the actor.

The 33-year-old actor gave a new interview where he revealed that being in a music video is a “space that makes me really uncomfortable,” however since he trusted the pop superstar’s directorial talents he knew he had to say yes.

The Teen Wolf star added, “For that to be her first time directing, Taylor had the absolute right instinct to be like, ‘I hired these actors because I am a fan of the work that they’ve done, and I’m going to let them come in and do that work’,” in conversation with Variety on Wednesday, January 22nd.

“I loved what she was trying to tell with that. And I fully felt like I understood my role in it, and that excited me,” continued The Maze Runner actor.

Discussing his future creative projects, O’Brien shared, “These choices that I’ve been making, that you’ve seen in this past year, identify with what I want to be doing. It’s not like I don’t identify with my role on Teen Wolf or the Maze Runner movies. Those were my building blocks. But it doesn’t tell the whole story of who I am as a creative person.”