Princess Anne has returned to the UK after a brief solo trip to South Africa, where she was representing the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

The Princess Royal was initially set to travel with her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, but was forced to make the journey alone due to his injury.

Sir Timothy suffered a suspected torn ligament while at the couple’s Gatcombe Park estate.

During her two-day stay in Cape Town, Princess Anne unveiled the Cape Town Labour Corps Memorial, marking an important occasion in her role as president of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

It was her first visit to South Africa since 2012, when she joined the celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee.

Despite the long flight back, Princess Anne, renowned for her tireless work ethic, is scheduled to attend a major military meeting at Sandown Racecourse in Surrey.

At 74, she continues to lead the pack in royal duties, having completed 474 engagements in the past year—395 in the UK and 79 abroad—earning her the title of hardest-working royal for four consecutive years.