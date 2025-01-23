Brad Pitt, George Clooney's 'Ocean's' Franchise gets promising update

George Clooney also teased new sequel last year

Directed by Steven Soderbergh, the Ocean’s franchise is expected to get another entry after the 2007 film.

Reportedly, the main lead stars George Clooney and Brad Pitt will be reuniting for the all-new crime comedy flick.

Warner Bros. And Smokehouse have been working effortlessly on Ocean's 14.

Rumours also had it that Matt Damon and the other ensemble cast members are also expected to return for the forthcoming venture.

Jeff Sneider from The InSneider received information that Pitt’s Bullet Train creator David Leitch will be taking over the project from Soderbergh.

Besides this, Clooney also teased the new Ocean's installment last year by saying that there is really good script prepared already.

"We have a really good script for another 'Ocean's' now, so we could end up doing another one. It's actually a great script”, the 63-year-old informed Uproxx.

However, he did not knew at the time if the film will called Ocean’s 14 as the Wolfs actor stated: "Well... I don't want to call it that... I mean, the idea is kind of like Going in Style."

The much-acclaimed franchise began in 2011 with Ocean’s Eleven. Later, the movie got two more sequel titled Ocean’s 12 and Ocean’s 13 released in 2004 and 2007 correspondingly.