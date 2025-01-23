Bill Burr sets record straight on rumoured family ties to Billy Corgan

Bill Burr is dispelling several myths regarding his ancestry.

After Billy Corgan, the frontman of The Smashing Pumpkins, implied that Burr might be one of his father's "illegitimate children," the comedian responded.

During an appearance on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast last year, Corgan, 57, described how his stepmother told him that Burr “may be one of the children that your father sired in his days being a travelling musician.”

This sparked speculation about the two stars' potential shared ancestry.

The subject of Burr's possible blood ties to the rock star was thus raised when the 56-year-old Burr made an appearance on the podcast's January 21 episode, and host Howie Mandel even invited Corgan to speak with him in person.

“Did you ever think the fact that I never told that story, that maybe you shouldn’t?”

Burr, who has been candid about the emotional damage his father inflicted on him as a child, turned to Corgan after mockingly labelling Mandel an “a--hole” for blindsiding him.

Of the musician, he added, “It’s not that I don’t like him, it reminds me of all of that s--t.”

Burr, who has a 9-year-old daughter named Lola and a 4-year-old son whose name is unknown to the public with his wife Nia Renée Hill, also made a joke about how inventive his father's name choices were.

“He was a piece of s--t,” he continued. “He had two kids this close together and he gave them the same f--king name?”

The King of Staten Island actor took some time to playfully challenge his lookalike after initially being hesitant to accept their encounter.

“Listen, you’ve done well for yourself, I’m happy for you,” Burr told Corigan. “I just would prefer if you didn’t go around telling these f--king stories. Why did you feel the need to do that?”

Corgan offered his own opinions on the possibility that the two are, in fact, half-brothers.

“The fact that he said he can’t sing, I think, disproves that we’re related,” he said, “’cause I’m not funny. So, it goes both ways.”