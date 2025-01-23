Kate Middleton reacts to Prince Harry's victory against UK publishers

Kate Middleton is reportedly optimistic that Prince Harry's recent legal victory against Mirror Group Newspapers may help ease tensions between Prince William and Prince Harry.

The Princess of Wales, who remains fond of her estranged brother-in-law, now holds out hope that her efforts as a 'peacemaker' will finally pay off especially after Harry marked his milestone victory against The Sun publishers after a five-year-long legal battle.

A source close to the royal family reveals that Kate's top priority for 2025 is to repair the strained relationship between the estranged brothers.

To achieve this, she is reportedly keen on arranging a meeting between Harry and William brothers, potentially during a future trip to America.

According to the source, Kate's ultimate goal is for Prince Harry to reconcile with his family, including King Charles, and return to the UK, bringing an end to the ongoing feud.

"If Harry and William can sit down together and make some progress, that will make it much easier for the four of them to eventually sit down and break bread. It’s all about baby steps right now but Kate is very keen to get the ball rolling," as per Closer magazine.

The source continued, "Although they haven’t announced anything yet, William and Kate have made significant moves towards launching their Royal Foundation charity in America. The details are hushhush but, by all accounts, it’s something they’re working on pretty intensely."

While some speculate that Kate and William's potential trip to America is an attempt to overshadow Meghan and Harry, who have established themselves in the US, the source insists this is not their intention.

"Expanding the royal family’s charitable work on a more global scale, and into America, has long been talked about. This isn’t coming out of nowhere."

The update comes just a day after an out-of-court settlement was reached between Prince Harry and Rupert Murdoch's NGN.

According to royal experts, Harry's settlement has seemingly relieved the royal family of potential PR disaster and legal implications which could have come to the forefront during trial.