Arnold Schwarzenegger pledges $1 million to support LA fire relief

Arnold Schwarzenegger is in deep grief after the LA fires; hence, the actor announced a $1 million donation for fire relief on Tuesday.
“I don’t like when companies or rich people ask their fans to make their donations for them,” the actor wrote on social media.
The Los Angeles chapter of Habitat for Humanity, the California Fire Foundation, and the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation will each receive a portion of his donation.
Additionally, Schwarzenegger admitted that his many followers have asked him how he can help.
As a result, he is selling a shirt that is modelled after the imitation bodybuilding t-shirts that are sold by many merchants on the Venice Boardwalk.
100% of the shirt's sales will go to the same three charities as the Terminator star's personal donation.
DreamWorks co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg and his wife Marilyn gave $5 million to the Motion Picture & Television Foundation on Wednesday, making Schwarzenegger one of many celebrities contributing large sums of money to aid the Los Angeles fire victims.
Along with businesses like Disney, Netflix, and Warner Bros. Discovery, celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Beyoncé, Eva Longoria, and The Weeknd have also made significant financial contributions to similar organisations.
