Judi Dench gives scary update about her vision: 'I have to now...'

Judi Dench has been battling 'blindness' for a long time

Veteran actress Judi Dench has given a major health update which surely is terrifying for her fans.

The GoldenEye actress has been battling blindness for a long time. She first spoke about her condition in 2012, where Judi revealed that she is unable to read scripts anymore and somebody else does the reading for her.

However, in her latest interview, the 90-year-old admitted that her eyesight has deteriorated even more to an extent that she cannot go outside without help otherwise she might trip over something.

“Somebody will always be with me. I have to now because I can’t see and I will walk into something or fall over”, shared Dench on the Trinny Woodall’s Fearless podcast.

Previously, the Skyfall star spoke about the impacts of sight loss on career, while addressing at The Vision Foundation.

“I’m always nervous before going to something. I have no idea why… I’m not good at being on my own at all, nor would I be now.”

“Fortunately, I don’t have to now because I pretend to have no eyesight”, she jokingly added.

Judi is one of the prominent names of Hollywood as she has been part of many big films including the James Bond franchise. She was one of the closest pal of late actress Maggie Smith.