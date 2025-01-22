Royal family makes important announcement after Prince Harry's victory in UK

Royal family's social media accounts have shared exciting updates about Princess Anne's trip to South Africa after Prince Harry's major win in the UK.

Princess Royal, who's on solo trip to South Africa, visited to the country's Riding for the Disabled Association in Cape Town on the second day of her stay in the country.

King Charles office shared pictures of the hardworking royals with details of her trip.

The Palace announced: "This week, The Princess Royal has been in South Africa."

Princess Anne had to kick off her two-day trip to South Africa even after her husband suffered a serious injury.

As per the reports, Timothy suffered a torn ligament due to which he could not accompany his wife to the trip.

Asper medical experts, torn ligament is an injury to a tough, ropey fiber that connects a bone to another bone. Sudden force, a direct blow to a joint, a deep cut, or a smashing injury can cause ligaments to tear.