Nick Jonas, Adrienne Warren cover classic hits on Broadway

Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren perform a rendition of famous score on Broadway

Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren are ready to make their way back to Broadway in the much-awaited revival of The Last Five Years.

The two co-stars were seen recording studio versions of the classics I Can Do Better Than That and Moving Too Fast from the three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown.

The Camp Rock alum took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 22nd and shared the first look into the collaborative performance.

Jonas, 32, and Warren, 37, will be playing the roles of Jamie and Cathy, who are a rising novelist and a struggling actress, respectively, in a marriage which is falling apart.

The co-stars will appear in the preview performances for The Last Five Years from March 18th, at the Hudson Theatre in New York City, before the official opening on April 6th.

The revival is under the direction of Tony Award nominee Whitney White, and will be a limited-run lasting till June 22nd.

This return to the Broadway for both the Jonas brothers member and Warren comes after they have both been away from the stage for a few years.

Notably, this would be the first time The Last Five Years appears on Broadway.