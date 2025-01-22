'Coldplay' lands in legal trouble after Chris Martin jokes about Jasprit Bumrah

Chris Martin stops his show midway to address the legal matter

Chris Popular British band Coldplay has created a storm all over India as the band currently resides in the country as part of their 'Music of the Spheres' leg.

Earlier, during one of their shows in Mumbai, frontman Chris Martin pulled out a joke involving India’s fastest baller, Jaspreet Bumrah.

Martin, who is a cult cricket fan, mentioned on stage that the show needs to be stopped as the Indian pacer ‘wants to come and play backstage’.

"He says he needs to bowl at me now”, the Fix You vocalist said while adding, “We'll ask him to wait 15 minutes."

It looks like that his hilarious shoutout wasn’t well-received as Chris has now received a legal letter from the Indian team's lawyers, which he read out loud during the gig on January 21.

The 47-year-old halted his show midway and stated, "I'm so sorry, but I have to read a letter from Jasprit Bumrah's lawyer” otherwise we could be sent to prison and wouldn't be able to perform in Ahmedabad.

The English singer, while flashing his smile on stage, read the notice on the microphone.

"Dear Coldplay, during your first and second shows, you mentioned Jasprit Bumrah without permission. This is illegal-you cannot mention Jasprit.”

“Who do you think you are, you foolish Englishman? The letter also states that Mr. Jasprit Bumrah is the greatest bowler in the whole wide world, and you are just a silly singer."

However, he immediately made up for the mistake and played a clip of an old match between India and England, where the 31-year-old fast pacer bowled an English player.