Grimes fights back as Elon Musk’s salute triggers fiery outrage

Grimes, Canadian singer and ex-lover of Elon Musk, has recently spoken out after Musk was seen giving a Nazi-style salute at Donald Trump’s inauguration, causing big stir online.

The 36-year-old singer was called out by one of her fan accounts on social media, reacting to Musk’s one-armed salute scandal. She responded on X account, saying that she'd been off the radar and wasn’t about to jump the gun with a hasty statement.

"It’s absurd that someone can be this cancelled for something their ex did before they even heard it happened," Grimes stated.

"I am not him. I will not make a statement every time he does something. I can only send love back into a world that is hurting," she added.

Grimes, who has three kids with Musk, said that she was more focused on her children's wellbeing during this time than making comments about her ex.

She went on saying: "I promise you it doesn’t feel good to be hated all the time for things I don’t even know about, cannot predict and cannot control."

"But I also chose this path, I accept it. I make the best of it, and I simply wish happiness and health to all," Grimes continued.

While responding to another fan, she further condemned the user saying, "I am still debating how to approach things diplomatically because I feel in over my head. But if there’s concern about that, I am happy to set the record strait in a meaningful way."

As the drama continues to unfold, it’s clear that Grimes is determined to be her own person, unaffected by the controversy surrounding her ex-partner Elon Musk.