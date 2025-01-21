Justin Bieber sparks controversy with major claim about wife Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber forced to delete post about wife Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber has been creating drama through his social media handle that nobody is able to understand yet.

Earlier today, news came out about him unfollowing wife Hailey Bieber from his Instagram account.

The move made fans concerned if the couple is still together or not. They started pouring in their reactions to express anxiousness.

Whereas, some went on thinking that the pop icon is trying to pull out some PR stunt to gain attention online in order promote his upcoming music album.

A few moments later, the 30-year-older artist dropped a statement through IG story clarifying that it was not him who chopped off his wife and other loved ones from his social media, rather it was someone else.

"Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife”, wrote Bieber. He continued: "S*** is getting suss out here."

Minutes after he clarified the rumours, the story was deleted from Bieber’s account.

Not just that, it can be witnessed that he has again followed the mother of his child on social media.

The internet users are left stunned with his shocking moves as one of them wrote: "Justin Bieber unfollowed and refollowed wife Hailey? Is he okay or is it just a plotted PR stunt."

Reportedly, ex Selena Gomez and former manager Scooter Braun was also unfollowed from Justin’s account.