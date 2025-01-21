Travis Kelce’s mother Donna Kelce imitates Taylor Swift's fashion statement

Donna Kelce gives subtle nod to Travis Kelce’s girlfriend Taylor Swift

Donna Kelce, the mother of Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce, has turned heads dring the Kansas City Chiefs playoff game against the Houston Texans.

The 72-year-old's striking look captured hearts as she added a personal touch through incorporating fashion elements followed by his son’s girlfriend Taylor.

Donna complimented her outfit with accessorizing a snake ring and a bracelet from The Tortured Poets Department collection, nodding to Swift’s iconic style.

Her makeup was handled by Allison Kaye, a renowned makeup artist known for working with sports families.

While conversing with PEOPLE, Kaye shared that the goal was to create a minimal yet refined look that would last from the early morning until the evening game.

As per the makeup artist, Donna chose a berry-toned blush and a signature lip color to match her style, ensuring everything felt authentic and not overdone.

Kaye also tailored her lashes to ensure they didn’t interfere with Donna’s glasses.

With her stylish game-day ensemble and flawless makeup, Donna Kelce continues to cement her place as an NFL fashion icon.

For the unknown, Donna Kelce is an American former banker and the mother of National Football League players Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce.