Buckingham Palace confirms King Charles touching message to Donald Trump

King Charles sent a personal message to newly inaugurated Donald Trump, confirmed Buckingham Palace.
As per Hello! Magazine, the monarch extended warm greetings to the second time president of the US to mark his inauguration.
It has been said that the King took this key step to strengthen ties between the UK and the US, especially amid his son Prince Harry's ongoing legal drama.
For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex might land in trouble during Trump's administration due to his US immigration papers.
Earlier, the director of a conservative think tank warned Harry about his future in the US after his and Meghan Markle's furious statement about the social media giant's updated policies.
Daily Beast reported that Nile Gardiner claimed that the Montecito couple's decisive move might become a reason for "deportation" if the officials find lies on the Duke's US immigration papers.
Not only that, Harry's estranged brother Prince William met Trump in Paris last year, seemingly creating new tension for the Duke over the royal family's growing ties in the US.
