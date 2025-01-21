Prince Harry UK travel plans change amid ‘police protection’ claims

Prince Harry will not be returning to the UK this week for his trial.

The Duke of Sussex, who was expected to travel to his home country for the trial against Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers (NGN), dismissed major claims made about the security of his stay.

Claims emerged that Harry would be present for the first day of trial and he would also be receiving “limited police protection" during his stay.

Previous reports suggested that as Harry would be travelling for his legal battle, King Charles decided to make a goodwill gesture to his estranged son, as Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has made the offer.

However, the claims from the insider have been bunked as People Magazine and other outlets reported that Harry will not attend the first day of the NGN trial, but he is scheduled to testify in court in February.

Meanwhile, reports also emerged that Harry had been offered to stay at the Buckingham Palace for the duration of the stay, but he had turned it down as a signify a “protest” against his father.

Harry has accused NGN of violating privacy for their news stories via illicit means such as phone hacking between 1996 and 2011. This was a period during which The Sun and the now-defunct News of the World allegedly targeted him.