Sophie Wessex's ageless beauty secret revealed on 60th birthday

Sophie Wessex's timeless, ageless beauty secret revealed on 60th birthday

Sophie Wessex, the Duchess of Edinburgh, is celebrated not only for her royal duties but also for her radiant health and timeless appearance, which she attributes to one of the healthiest diets in the world.



As she marks her 60th birthday, Sophie has taken on an even more active role in royal engagements, especially in the wake of King Charles and Kate Middleton's health challenges.

Sources suggest that her youthful look and vitality could be linked to her adherence to the Mediterranean diet—a flexible, balanced approach to eating that focuses on nourishing, whole foods.

Personal trainer and wellness expert Jeremiah Daniel shared insights on Sophie's holistic approach to wellbeing.

He told The Express: "The Duchess of Edinburgh emphasises balance, not restriction, in her diet. The Mediterranean diet forms the foundation of her food choices, including a variety of vegetables, fruits, legumes, nuts, seeds, fish, and healthy fats like olive oil, with occasional moderate servings of red wine."

This wholesome diet, combined with an overall healthy lifestyle, helps Sophie maintain both physical and mental wellness.