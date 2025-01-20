Chappell Roan on how her career affected due to outspoken nature

Chappell Roan has recently revealed she faced career setbacks due to her outspoken nature.

In a new interview with the BBC, the singer said that she was called a “spoiled diva” because of calling out “creepy behaviour” amid public and media criticism.

Roan explained that she blasted stalkers and even demanded boundaries with fans as well as slammed toxic paparazzi culture as she criticised a photographer who insulted celebrities at the MTV Video Music Awards.

“This is not normal. This is crazy,” declared the songstress.

While discussing about her bold attitude, Roan pointed out that she had been “responding that way” to disrespect her whole life but now she’s a pop star, which is why it didn’t go well.

“It’s like oil and water,” said the 26-year-old.

Reflecting on her fame, the Red Wine Supernova musician explained that she would be more successful if she was “wearing a muzzle”.

If I were to override more of my basic instincts, where my heart is going, 'Stop, stop, stop, you're not okay', I would be bigger,” stated Roan.

Elsewhere in the interview, the singer-songwriter mentioned she rejected her 2024 tour extension to protect her physical and mental health.

Meanwhile, Roan shared golden advice she received from her grandfather which she also implemented in her career.

“He said, ‘There are always options.’ So, when someone says, ‘Do this concert because you’ll never get offered that much money ever again,’ it’s like, who cares? If I don’t feel like doing this right now, there are always options,’” she recalled.

Roan added that she thinks about wise words all the time.