Kanye West fans troll singer for ‘DROAM’ city plans

Kanye West shared his dream city plans with fans

Kanye West faced backlash from fans as he introduced his dream city.

The 47-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Sunday, January 19th and shared an imaginative city located in the Middle East, where Ye would control every movement.

The Gold Digger hitmaker’s notes included “undulating, walkable floors,” “no windows” and a “primitive, naturalistic approach.”

Fans seemed to laugh the idea off with one writing, “What does this mean,” while another joked, “no way bros still building the city.”

“dw kanye im off my meds too,” chimed in a third.

“Tiktok banned, Carti aint dropping and Ye still having us confused,” wrote another.

This comes after the Heartless rapper previously introduced the concept of DROAM city as a part of the Los Angeles community of North Beverly Park.

However, at the time residents in the area mocked the singer for the idea, calling it “delusional” and shutting it off due to the impossibility of getting all homeowners on the same page.

Fans’ skepticism comes after Ye has hyped up albums and projects over the years that were never realized.